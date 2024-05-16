Ad
euobserver
Commissioner Didier Reynders testing a Meta VR headset. Meta claimed it was eager to share "details of our work with the European Commission.” (Photo: https://audiovisual.ec.europa.eu/en/photo-details/P-059446~2F00-30)

Commission launches second probe into Meta, as Musk continues to flaunt DSA

by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

The European Commission launched another probe into Meta, the Facebook and Instagram parent company, on Thursday (16 May), citing concerns over its addictive design and the protection of minors on the platform. 

However, while Meta responded to the inquiry by stating its commitment to young people having “safe, age-appropriate experiences online” and said...

euobserver

