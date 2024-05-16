Commission launches second probe into Meta, as Musk continues to flaunt DSA

The European Commission launched another probe into Meta, the Facebook and Instagram parent company, on Thursday (16 May), citing concerns over its addictive design and the protection of minors on the platform.
However, while Meta responded to the inquiry by stating its commitment to young people having “safe, age-appropriate experiences online” and said...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.