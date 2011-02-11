Iranian diplomat: Egyptian protesters should beware EU help

Iran's ambassador to the EU, Ali Asghar Khaji, has said that Egyptian protesters should be wary of EU and US patronage of the revolution due to the Western powers' historic relations with the Mubarak elite.

Speaking to EUobserver on Friday (11 February) at an event in Brussels to mark the 32nd anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Iran, Mr Khaji said: "The Egyptian people should remember that the US and the EU were the principal supporters of President Mubarak. After his election, [U...