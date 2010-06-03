Western Balkans given glimmer of hope on EU integration

The EU is not suffering from enlargement fatigue and the Western Balkan states should not succumb to enlargement apathy was the message from Enlargement Commissioner Stefan Fuele following a high-level meeting between the two sides on Wednesday (2 June) in Sarajevo.

Mr Fuele's statement reflected the position of enlargement-friendly EU members and it was the message the region's governments hoped to hear.

"The EU reiterated its unequivocal commitment to the European perspective...