Merkel suffers from nuclear fallout in key state election

German chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrat party (CDU) has suffered a bitter defeat in the key state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, ceding control to the anti-nuclear Green party, preliminary results suggest.

The outcome of Sunday's (27 March) election is seen as an important setback for Merkel, whose attempts to stop political contamination from Japan's nuclear accident appear to have failed.

Directly after news of damage to Japan's Fukushima nuclear reactor emerged, the chan...