Ad
euobserver
The new H1N1 flu virus emerged in Mexico and has spread to 136 countries, according to WHO (Photo: Eneas De Troya)

60 million people need swine flu vaccine, Brussels warns

by Lucia Kubosova,

Sixty million Europeans will need priority vaccination against swine flu, EU health commissioner Androulla Vassiliou has said, warning that "there won't be vaccinations for everyone."

Speaking to Portuguese news agency Lusa after her visit to a health centre by the Portuguese town of Estoril, the Cypriot commissioner pointed out that the number of people across the EU most at risk from the new type of flu, A (H1N1), had been estimated at 60 million by Brussels' experts, according to AFP...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The new H1N1 flu virus emerged in Mexico and has spread to 136 countries, according to WHO (Photo: Eneas De Troya)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections