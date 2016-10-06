UKIP MEP feeling well after punch and collapse

Steven Woolfe, a Ukip MEP, was rushed to hospital after collapsing in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Thursday (6 October), reportedly after a fight with a group colleague, Mike Hookem.

"At the moment I am feeling brighter, happier, and smiling as ever,” Woolfe said in a statement later in the afternoon.

The British lawmaker will stay in hospital overnight for observations.

According to media reports, Woolfe was punched by his fellow Ukiper, Mike Hookem, and hit h...