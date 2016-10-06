Ad
euobserver
Steven Woolfe in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. (Photo: European Parliament)

UKIP MEP feeling well after punch and collapse

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Steven Woolfe, a Ukip MEP, was rushed to hospital after collapsing in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Thursday (6 October), reportedly after a fight with a group colleague, Mike Hookem.

"At the moment I am feeling brighter, happier, and smiling as ever,” Woolfe said in a statement later in the afternoon.

The British lawmaker will stay in hospital overnight for observations.

According to media reports, Woolfe was punched by his fellow Ukiper, Mike Hookem, and hit h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Diane James, new Ukip leader in Farage's shadow
Steven Woolfe in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections