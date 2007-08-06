Poland's ruling coalition in disarray

Poland is on the verge of an early parliamentary election as a junior member of the country's ruling coalition, the Self Defence Party, is set to withdraw its ministers from the government.

"The coalition exists no more", Andrzej Lepper, the head of the populist rural Self-Defence Party, was cited as saying by AFP on Sunday (5 August), after the party approved the withdrawal in a 61-8 vote.

Mr Lepper announced he would pull his two ministers out of the cabinet immediately after t...