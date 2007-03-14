Merkel eyes tricky Poland visit

German chancellor Angela Merkel is to visit Poland on Friday to emphasize "good relations" between the two countries but rifts over a series of major issues are likely to cast a shadow over the meeting.

The meeting is to cover bilateral relations as well as EU questions.

However, several thorny issues will also be covered by the two sides which have had bumpy relations since the outspoken Kaczynski twins took power.

In the run up to the meeting, the chancellor criticised Pol...