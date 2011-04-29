Eurogroup chair backs Italian banker for ECB job

Ex-Goldman Sachs advisor Mario Draghi is one step closer to winning the presidency of the European Central Bank, with Jean-Claude Juncker, the Luxembourgish prime minister and chair of the Eurogroup of states, giving his endorsement on Thursday.

"I don't see any notable differences between what the president of the republic [Sarkozy] said and what I think," Juncker told journalists after a meeting with French Prime Minister Francois Fillon.

If he nabs the job, 63-year-old Draghi w...