Ad
euobserver
The sun - a major source of renewable energy in the future? (Photo: NASA)

Brussels pushes for energy efficient technology to meet green goals

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission on Thursday announced plans to speed up energy technology developments amid fears that the EU will not be able to meet its ambitious climate change targets.

With just over a decade until its first major commitment deadline – to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 20 percent and have renewable energy account for 20 percent of energy use by 2020 – there is already speculation within the bloc about whether it is possible to practically achieve the goals, which were a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The sun - a major source of renewable energy in the future? (Photo: NASA)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections