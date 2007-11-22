Brussels pushes for energy efficient technology to meet green goals

The European Commission on Thursday announced plans to speed up energy technology developments amid fears that the EU will not be able to meet its ambitious climate change targets.
With just over a decade until its first major commitment deadline – to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 20 percent and have renewable energy account for 20 percent of energy use by 2020 – there is already speculation within the bloc about whether it is possible to practically achieve the goals, which were a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here