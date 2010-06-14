EU concerned by violence in Kyrgyzstan

Senior EU officials have expressed their mounting concern at ethnic clashes in Kyrgyzstan in recent days, with the European Commission deciding to dispatch an expert to the country to assess humanitarian needs.

Three days of violence between Kyrgyz and Uzbek groups in the city of Osh and surrounding areas have left more than 100 people dead and forced hundreds of thousands to flee into neighbouring Uzbekistan to escape the fighting, say media reports.

"We have to be ready to reac...