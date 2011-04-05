Brussels examines where to put marker on copyright enforcement

Danish band Efterklang recently played to a 500-strong audience in Vienna. Figures show, however, that they have sold just 50 albums in Austria over the last year.
As a generation of internet users grows up used to illegally downloading music and filesharing, artists are wondering how they can be compensated for their work.
Efterklang's Rasmus Stolberg says: "Today, I don't see any logical arguments for why you shouldn't pay for the work of artists."
It was different a few y...
