Commission rejects 'English-only' exam to lift UK numbers

The European Commission has rejected the idea of an 'English-only' exam to help increase the number of British citizens working in the EU institution, despite calls from London to allow a one-off monolingual EU exam to boost flagging numbers.

British citizens make up 12 percent of the EU's total population but only five percent of the commission's roughly 26,000-person workforce, making it one of the least-represented EU member states relative to its size.

Weak foreign language ...