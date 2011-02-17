MEPs back first EU trade deal under Lisbon Treaty rules

MEPs have given their final approval to a landmark free-trade agreement with South Korea, despite repeated threats over the past year to wield newly-gained Lisbon Treaty powers to sink the controversial deal.
In the end, a resounding majority of MEPs in Strasbourg on Thursday (17 February) backed the bilateral agreement which aims to eliminate roughly 98 percent of import duties and other trade barriers in manufactured goods, agricultural products and services over the next five years....
