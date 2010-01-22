Ad
The royal residence is now seat of the Mediterranean Union and its regional assembly (Photo: EUobserver)

New EU-Mediterranean club opens in Barcelona

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, BARCELONA,

A new club of regional and local officials from European, North African and Middle Eastern countries - "Arlem" - was inaugurated on Thursday (21 January) in Barcelona, as part of a broader EU policy to build bridges with Maghreb and Mashreq people.

Hidden behind palm and eucalyptus trees full of green parrots, the new club's luxurious home - a former royal residence called the Palau Reial - buzzed with security and VIP cars on the day.

One couple was upset after being refused pe...

Regions & Cities
Regions & Cities
