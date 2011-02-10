Ad
EU humanitarian aid should be free from geopolitical manoeuvering, say NGOs (Photo: European Commission)

Outcry at EU plan to mix aid and foreign policy

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Discussions are under way for a potential merger between the EU's humanitarian aid and crisis management budgets after 2013, raising concerns among a number of NGOs and MEPs that EU aid could become increasingly politicised.

The commission's humanitarian aid budget in 2010 was €1.2 billion, administered by Bulgarian commissioner Kristalina Georgieva, while crisis management resources are being increasingly directed by the EU's new External Action Service under Italian official Agostino ...

EU humanitarian aid should be free from geopolitical manoeuvering, say NGOs (Photo: European Commission)

