Ad
euobserver
Diplomat: 'It gets quite foggy in there sometimes' (Photo: lanier67)

Van Rompuy asks smoking EU leaders to leave the room

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy has for the first time asked EU leaders to leave the dinning room if they wish to smoke.

The EU's Justus Lipsius building where summits are held is usually a smoke-free zone, but leaders have traditionally been allowed to puff away over dinner. New restrictions were laid down on Thursday evening (24 March) however, as heads of state and government sat down to eat and discuss economic plans.

Van Rompuy made the declaration at the start...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Diplomat: 'It gets quite foggy in there sometimes' (Photo: lanier67)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections