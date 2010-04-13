Fidesz' future depends of how it deals with radical right

The political perspective of the conservative Fidesz party, the overwhelming winner of Hungary's elections, depend on how effectively it can isolate the radical right-wing party Jobbik.

After the first round of the parliamentary elections on Sunday (11 April) a new constellation has appeared. Besides the incumbent ruling party, the social-democrat MSZP (19%) and the centre-right Fidesz (53%), two new players emerged: the extreme right "Movement for a better Hungary," or Jobbik (16%) and...