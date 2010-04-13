Fidesz' future depends of how it deals with radical right

The political perspective of the conservative Fidesz party, the overwhelming winner of Hungary's elections, depend on how effectively it can isolate the radical right-wing party Jobbik.
After the first round of the parliamentary elections on Sunday (11 April) a new constellation has appeared. Besides the incumbent ruling party, the social-democrat MSZP (19%) and the centre-right Fidesz (53%), two new players emerged: the extreme right "Movement for a better Hungary," or Jobbik (16%) and...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.