euobserver
Climate change is happening faster than feared, the WWF warns (Photo: NN - norden.org)

Climate change outracing EU targets, WWF warns

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Climate change is happening faster and its extent is wider than the world's leading scientists had predicted, according to a new report by pro-green group the WWF released on Monday (20 October), urging the EU to take ambitious action.

"It is clear that climate change is already having a greater impact than most scientists had anticipated, so it's vital that international mitigation and adaptation responses become swifter and more ambitious," Jean-Pascal van Ypersele - a professor of c...

