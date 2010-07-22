Ad
The nature of European farming makes subsidies essential, say experts (Photo: European Community)

EU farm payments likely to be capped under reform

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has strongly hinted that new funding criteria under a reformed EU common agricultural policy are likely to introduce a de facto capping on the size of handouts given to the bloc's farmers.

Speaking at the end of a two day conference on CAP reform (19-20 July), EU agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos noted that the post-2013 policy would place greater emphasis on the provision of public goods such as preserving the environment.

"There are some limits to ...

Tags

