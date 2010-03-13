Ad
euobserver
Davutoglu: "The EU is a good example of how countries who had serious difficulties, the worst tensions in the past, came together " (Photo: Vassilena)

Turkey calls for more active EU foreign policy

by Honor Mahony, SAARISELKA,

Turkey has urged the European Union to seek more influence in the South Caucasus and the Middle East, regions where Ankara already considers itself to be a major player.

Speaking on Saturday (13 March) ahead of an informal meeting with seven of his EU counterparts in Lapland, Finland, 250 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle, Turkish foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu said the EU should be "much more active than it is today" in foreign policy terms:

"We want the EU to be much more ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Davutoglu: "The EU is a good example of how countries who had serious difficulties, the worst tensions in the past, came together " (Photo: Vassilena)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections