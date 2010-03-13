Turkey calls for more active EU foreign policy

Turkey has urged the European Union to seek more influence in the South Caucasus and the Middle East, regions where Ankara already considers itself to be a major player.

Speaking on Saturday (13 March) ahead of an informal meeting with seven of his EU counterparts in Lapland, Finland, 250 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle, Turkish foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu said the EU should be "much more active than it is today" in foreign policy terms:

"We want the EU to be much more ...