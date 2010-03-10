Ad
Switzerland's Gotthard pass has the EU heritage label for linking northern and southern Europe (Photo: Flickr/Sint Smeding)

EU heritage label scheme to drop Switzerland

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission on Tuesday (9 March) proposed to widen an existing "European heritage" label for sites related to the bloc's common history to all 27 member states

"The European heritage label will help increase public awareness of our common yet diverse cultural heritage and stimulate cultural tourism," EU culture commissioner Androulla Vassiliou said at a press conference.

An independent panel of experts will select each year one site from a maximum of two proposals from each ...

