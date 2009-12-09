Spain to push for agreement on EU's long-term economic plan

Spain is planning to try and push through new rules to help tackle the economic crisis when it takes over as the EU presidency country in January.

Diego Lopez Garrido, Spain's minister for European affairs, said on Tuesday (8 December) that Madrid's priority would be to "work to obtain a recovery of the European economy."

The main goal is to get the bloc's new 10-year economic strategy agreed. The current strategy, known as the Lisbon Agenda and tainted with a reputation for misse...