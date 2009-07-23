Ad
Fishing rights are set to dominate Iceland's EU negotiations (Photo: EUobserver)

Iceland 'unwilling to share fishing resources' in EU

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Iceland is hoping to become a member of the EU within three years but will not give up its fishing resources as part of a deal, its foreign minister Ossur Skarpheoinsson said Thursday (23 July) after handing in the country's formal membership application.

Mr Skarpheoinsson, himself a former fisherman, said that fisheries would be the toughest area of negotiation with Brussels as the sparsely populated island "has its sustenance mainly from fisheries."

He pointed out that Iceland c...

