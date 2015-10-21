One industry's waste is another's resource

The issue of circular economy is back on the agenda in Brussels this week, but one of the model's core ideas - that one industry's waste is another's valuable resource - has existed for over forty years.

A good deal of the world's diabetes medication comes from Novo Nordisk's pharmaceutical factory in Kalundborg, an industrial area 100 kilometres west of Copenhagen, Denmark.

Electricity from DONG's coal-fired power plant in the same area lights large parts of Region Zealand. The h...