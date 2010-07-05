Ad
Mercedes Bresso describes herself as a 'federalist' (Photo: Committee of the Regions)

Eurobonds could steer the EU out of crisis, regions chief says

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

One way to revive the European economy without burdening national budgets would be to set up eurobonds and use them to finance pan-European transport networks and broadband connections, the head of EU's regional assembly said in an interview.

One month into her office, Mercedes Bresso has great ambitions for the Committee of the Regions (CoR), a consultative body of the EU whose main task is to check that the bloc's new laws and regulations deal only with issues which cannot be solved a...

