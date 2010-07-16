Ad
Attempts to get Buglaria to butt out completely have met a legislative hurdle (Photo: lanier67)

Bulgaria waters down smoking ban

by Vyara Ivanova,

Bulgaria's parliament has watered down a proposed smoking ban for all public areas out of fears it could damage the country's key tourist and restaurant business.

The ruling centre-right party, GERB, has backed a relaxed version of the law, which empowers owners of establishments of up to 50 square metres to decide whether their places will be smoking or non-smoking. Smoking areas in larger cafes and restaurants may not take more than a half of the total area. Public buildings such as m...

