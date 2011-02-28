EU considering special summit on Libya

EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy is holding talks with member states on a French idea to hold an extraordinary EU summit about Libya and north Africa in Brussels on Thursday (3 March) or Friday.
Mr Van Rompuy's spokesman, Dirk De Backer told EUobserver on Monday that the summit proposal is "under discussion."
A spokesman for EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton, Darren Ennis, said "[she] would support the idea and it is her view that if such a summit were to happen, it sho...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
