Germany and UK have the most polluting power plants

Germany, Greece, Poland and Spain host the dirtiest polluting power stations in the European Union while Germany and the UK have the greatest number of dirty power stations, according to a new report by the World Wildlife Foundation.

The annual report, named Dirty Thirty, lists the bloc's 30 most polluting coal-fired power stations, which this year are placed in only seven different member states but together accounted for nearly 400 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2006 - ten perce...