Falling credit rating reveals Croatia's economic crisis

Croatia's credit rating trend has been slashed from ascending to declining by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B), the international agency for business and risk management information.

The country's poor economic status, which means it is considered a slight investment risk, is the latest event in over a month of bad news for Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor's government.

In early October, the World Bank published a report on eastern Europe and central Asia concluding that countries in the r...