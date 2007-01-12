Ad
euobserver
The German presidency wants to start "an intercultural and inter-religious dialogue in the European Union" (Photo: PBS)

Europe should train its Muslim clerics, Germany says

by Helena Spongenberg,

The German EU presidency has suggested Europe should train its Imams to improve the integration of the continent's Muslim population, calm tensions and fight "home-grown terrorism".

The German interior minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told journalists in Berlin on Thursday (11 January) that he, during the German presidency, together with the European Commission would encourage initiatives to train Islamic preachers so they could help integrate Muslims into European society rather than promot...

