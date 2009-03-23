Ad
Anders Fogh Rasmussen (l) could suceed Jaap de Hoop Scheffer (r) at the helm of NATO. (Photo: NATO)

Danish leader gets backing for NATO top job

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen is likely to become the next NATO secretary general, despite Turkey's informal opposition to the move.

The 56-year old leader, who over the weekend became a grandfather, is also said to have the backing of Great Britain, Germany and France.

Canadian defence minister Peter MacKay, who was thought to have Washington's support for the NATO leadership, on Sunday said that he was more focused "at home" on continuing reforms of the armed force...

