The name dispute has stalled Macedonia's EU bid (Photo: Zlatevska DNEVNIK)

Mounting pressure to end Macedonian negotiations with Greece

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

Macedonia is to break off negotiations with Greece if its national identity continues to be disrespected, media close to the government in Skopje have reported.

The reports echo public anger over the disappearance of the term 'Macedonian' from the European Commission's latest assessment of the Balkan country's progress towards EU integration.

There was no official confirmation of the end of negotiations but members of the ruling Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organisation–Dem...

