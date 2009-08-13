Ad
Russia's defence ministry said it had dispatched Black Sea Fleet vessels to the Atlantic (Photo: European Communities)

Russian navy joins hunt for missing ship

by Lisbeth Kirk,

Pirates have long troubled shipping off the coasts of Somalia, but a missing Maltese-flagged ship has raised concerns that piracy may have spread to EU waters.

The saga of M/S Arctic Sea already involves a number of EU countries from Finland in the north to Portugal in the west and Malta in the south, with Russia now also joining the club.

The ship was allegedly hijacked in Swedish waters on 24 July and later disappeared from radars in one of the world's busiest waterways with no...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Tags

