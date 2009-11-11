Farm debate sees budget reform plan 'thrown in the bin'

The EU's top agricultural chief, Mariann Fischer Boel, has distanced herself from controversial plans to overhaul the bloc's budget.

The commissioner was speaking at a debate in the European Parliament on the future of the bloc's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) on Tuesday (10 November), with MEPs voicing strong criticism of budget proposals circulated in the media last month.

The proposals on budget reform suggested money should be moved away from regional aid and common agricu...