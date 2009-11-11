Ad
euobserver
This year has seen repeated protests in the EU capital over low milk prices (Photo: Teemu Mantynen)

Farm debate sees budget reform plan 'thrown in the bin'

Regions & Cities
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU's top agricultural chief, Mariann Fischer Boel, has distanced herself from controversial plans to overhaul the bloc's budget.

The commissioner was speaking at a debate in the European Parliament on the future of the bloc's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) on Tuesday (10 November), with MEPs voicing strong criticism of budget proposals circulated in the media last month.

The proposals on budget reform suggested money should be moved away from regional aid and common agricu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities

Related articles

EU budget overhaul draft causes anger in regions
This year has seen repeated protests in the EU capital over low milk prices (Photo: Teemu Mantynen)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections