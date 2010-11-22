Turmoil over leadership of parliament's conservative group

A fresh wave of existential turmoil has enveloped the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the European Parliament, as internal Polish divisions threaten to undermine the coalition of 54 MEPs.

Members are likely to discuss the chairmanship of Polish MEP Michal Kaminski at a crunch meeting in Strasbourg on Tuesday evening (23 November) after he recently announced he would leave Poland's Law and Justice Party (PiS), the second largest component of the ECR group after the ...