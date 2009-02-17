Ad
euobserver
The headquarters of the European Commission - the guardian of the EU rulebook (Photo: EUobserver)

Financial crisis tests European Commission authority

by Andrew Willis,

EU economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia will this week name the first group of states to receive disciplinary action by Brussels for breaching the rules underpinning the euro.

Ahead of Wednesday's (18 January) move, the commissioner insisted that member states adhere to the Stability and Growth Pact, which requires that countries keep their budget deficits below three percent of GDP.

"The rules were established for everybody and must be respected," he said before a debate in the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The headquarters of the European Commission - the guardian of the EU rulebook (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections