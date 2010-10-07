Brussels proposes temporary trade breaks to help Pakistan

EU trade commissioner Karel de Gucht on Thursday (7 October) announced a series of trade concessions to help Pakistan combat the effects of its devastating August floods.

Under the preferential terms, first to be agreed by the WTO and then by member states and the EU parliament, some 75 goods would be freed of import tariffs.

Accounting for 27 percent of Pakistan's exports to the bloc, the bulk of the products are textiles reflecting Pakistan's domestic strengths. Others products...