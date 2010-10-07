Ad
euobserver
The floods in Pakistan left an estimated 21 million homeless (Photo: IOM Pakistan Flood Response)

Brussels proposes temporary trade breaks to help Pakistan

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU trade commissioner Karel de Gucht on Thursday (7 October) announced a series of trade concessions to help Pakistan combat the effects of its devastating August floods.

Under the preferential terms, first to be agreed by the WTO and then by member states and the EU parliament, some 75 goods would be freed of import tariffs.

Accounting for 27 percent of Pakistan's exports to the bloc, the bulk of the products are textiles reflecting Pakistan's domestic strengths. Others products...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The floods in Pakistan left an estimated 21 million homeless (Photo: IOM Pakistan Flood Response)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections