Ad
euobserver
Ending the eight year long status-quo? (Photo: UN Photo/Flaka Kuqi)

US and EU revise Kosovo resolution

by Ekrem Krasniqi,

EUOBSERVER / DTT-NET.COM - Europe and the US have revised a draft UN resolution on the status of Kosovo. The new text calls for another four months of intensive negotiations between Kosovo's ethnic Albanians and Serbs.

In a bid to gain Russian acceptance, the new text drops a promise of independence for the province if talks with Serbia fail.

The European Union's acceptance of Russia's demands for a new UN Security Council resolution allows the bloc to deploy its mission to the t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ending the eight year long status-quo? (Photo: UN Photo/Flaka Kuqi)

Tags

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections