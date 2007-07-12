US and EU revise Kosovo resolution

EUOBSERVER / DTT-NET.COM - Europe and the US have revised a draft UN resolution on the status of Kosovo. The new text calls for another four months of intensive negotiations between Kosovo's ethnic Albanians and Serbs.

In a bid to gain Russian acceptance, the new text drops a promise of independence for the province if talks with Serbia fail.

The European Union's acceptance of Russia's demands for a new UN Security Council resolution allows the bloc to deploy its mission to the t...