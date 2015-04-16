Vestager's assured performance

It was an assured and even-handed performance from one of the most powerful officials in the business world.

Magrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition chief, fielded press questions for over an hour in Brussels on Wednesday (15 April) after formally announcing anti-trust charges against US internet search giant Google.

It was a decision made in less than six months since the Dane, a former economy minister, took up the post. Her predecessor had grappled with the case for five years...