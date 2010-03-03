Bulgaria and Romania keen for Croatia to face EU scrutiny

Bulgaria and Romania, according to diplomatic sources in Brussels, have unofficially said they want Croatia put under the same type of EU control mechanism as the one imposed on them when it joins the union.
Under the so called Co-operation and Verification Mechanism, the EU Commission reports twice a year on progress made in judicial reform, the fight against corruption and, in the case of Bulgaria, against organised crime.
Accession talks between the EU and Croatia are expected...
