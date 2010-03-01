EU parliament closes tender for body scanners

The European Parliament on Monday afternoon will close the bidding procedure for its six body scanners, with the winning tender set to be announced on 12 March.

The machines, which were acquired in 2005 and never used, are put up for sale at a minimum price of €65,000, roughly half the price they were bought for.

Following the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, the EU legislature's administration quietly decided to acquire these scanners for €725,730...