euobserver
MEPs were outraged that their institution acquired full body scanners (Photo: Transport and Security Administration, USA)

European parliament selling unused body scanners

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Parliament is putting its six unused full body scanners up for sale, just as several EU states are buying such devices for their airports in the aftermath of a failed bomb attack on a US flight departing from Amsterdam.

Last year, the machines became a bit of an embarrassment for the EU legislature when MEPs found out that their own institution had purchased them in 2005. In October 2008, lawmakers had opposed a bill allowing the use of full body scanners in the EU, unaware...

EU Political

