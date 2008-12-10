EU parliament body scanners offer 'virtual strip search'

The European Parliament has eight scanners "on stock" that can expose body parts if put in use, a parliament spokeswoman has confirmed. MEPs recently opposed an attempt by the European Commission to allow airports to use this type of scanner, already in place in British, Dutch, Swiss, US and Australian airports.

The decision to acquire eight full-body scanners was taken by the European Parliament's administrative body in 2002, following the al-Qaeda attacks of 11 September 2001, as a me...