Ad
euobserver
Full body scanners are at use in US airports, but not in Europe (Photo: Transport and Security Administration, USA)

EU parliament body scanners offer 'virtual strip search'

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Parliament has eight scanners "on stock" that can expose body parts if put in use, a parliament spokeswoman has confirmed. MEPs recently opposed an attempt by the European Commission to allow airports to use this type of scanner, already in place in British, Dutch, Swiss, US and Australian airports.

The decision to acquire eight full-body scanners was taken by the European Parliament's administrative body in 2002, following the al-Qaeda attacks of 11 September 2001, as a me...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Full body scanners are at use in US airports, but not in Europe (Photo: Transport and Security Administration, USA)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections