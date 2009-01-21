European Parliament may sell body scanners

Full-body scanners that have been lying around in the European Parliament since 2005 may now be put up for sale after MEPs last year voted down their use in EU airports.

The controversial machines were bought three years ago in the aftermath of the 2001 al Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington.

The purchase followed a recommendation by an external consultant hired to analyse ways to improve the parliament's security.

The six scanners, costing €725,730, were never used but...