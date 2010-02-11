Commissioner favours EU rules on body scanners

The EU commission will produce a report on the impact of body scanners on health, privacy and security in April, transport commissioner Siim Kallas told MEPs on Wednesday.

"The safety and security of passengers is the major priority for me as transport commissioner," Mr Kallas said on his first day in office, during a debate with MEPs on the use of body scanning technology in airports.

The report will form the basis for a decision on introducing EU-wide rules on their use.

<...