Bulgaria's commissioner denies she will run for president

BRUSSELS— European Commissioner Kristalina Georgieva had denied speculation that she will run for president in her native Bulgaria in next year's election.

"Nobody has approached Commissioner Georgieva with such a proposal," her spokesman Ferran Tarradellas said. "She intends to work as a commissioner."

Sofia daily 24 chasa quoted unnamed officials from the ruling party GERB as saying Ms Georgieva, in charge of humanitarian aid and crisis response, was third on a short-list of fiv...