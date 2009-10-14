Ad
euobserver
Celebratory balloons were floated for the big bang round of enlargement in 2004 (Photo: European Commission)

EU gives green light for Macedonia accession talks

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (14 October) issued a series of assessments of countries hoping to join the EU and said enlargement should not be made a "scapegoat" of Europe's current economic problems.

The reports contained the usual Brussels mix of criticism interspersed with praise and rewards for progress towards EU norms.

The small republic of Macedonia was told that it was ready to start membership talks, a move that would put it on the same level as Croatia and Turkey...

