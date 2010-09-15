Hungary's population to fall below 10 million

BRUSSELS and BUDAPEST - There is no consensus between demographic experts when exactly Hungary's population will shrink under 10 million. But they - including the researchers from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) - agree that this moment is likely to come in the following weeks. To get a definitive answer, experts have to wait for the results of next year's census. In fact, the census might show an even lower number.

It is quite possible that the original forecast of 9.98 ...