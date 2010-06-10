Ad
A quarter of students leaves elementary school without adequate reading skills. (Photo: unicefiran)

Hungarian economy suffering from illiteracy numbers

by István Riba and György Folk,

Hungarian competitiveness could be compromised as citizens with inadequate reading and writing skills are increasingly crowded out of the labour market.

A significant share of the country's adult population suffers from functional illiteracy: Although familiar with the alphabet, functional illiterates are not able to grasp the meaning of most texts without considerable effort. A quarter of Hungarians is affected.

This is one of the main findings of "Wings and Ballasts", a book p...

